Anushka Sharma Was Nervous For 'Chakda Xpress' Post Vamika's Birth; 'Wasn't Strong Enough'

It can be said sans any doubt that actor Anushka Sharma is putting in blood, sweat and tears in her forthcoming comeback venture Chakda 'Xpress wherein she will be seen stepping in the spikes of the former captain of the Indian women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami. Over the past few months, the actor is often clicked sweating it out on the field as well as at the gym, much like her husband, Cricketer Virat Kohli.

This venture would mark Sharma's first film following a brief hiatus after welcoming her firstborn, Vamika. Speaking about the same, Sharma recently revealed in an interview with a fashion and lifestyle magazine that she had reservations before taking up Chakda 'Xpress due to the physically challenging nature of the preparation.

Anushka Sharma reveals being nervous for Chakda 'Xpress

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 34-year-old actor opened up about how she was involved in the project since its inception. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic and later when Sharma got pregnant with Vamika. Giving a glimpse into her work style, she also said, ''I’m not for that hustle culture. I’m for living with a more holistic approach—you enjoy your work, you enjoy your life. That’s what you’re supposed to do,''

Revealing why she was 'nervous' to do Chakda 'Xpress, Anushka Sharma said, ''because I had just had a baby so I wasn’t as strong as before. And I hadn’t trained for 18 months, so I wasn’t in the best physical condition—earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym,''

However, there was something that pulled the Band Baaja Baarat actor toward the venture as she continued, ''But even though I wasn’t sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that’s the kind of work I want to be a part of. I’ll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward,''

Preferring to remain lowkey about her private life, Sharma has seldom talked about her family in public. On the other hand, she did not shy away from giving fans a glimpse into her rigorous exercise and practice regime to get into the skin of her character.

