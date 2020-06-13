Anushka Sharma's Home Garden Is Green & Sunlit; Introduces Her 'buddies'

Anushka Sharma who knows all the 'sunlight' areas of her house by now has been giving quite a few glimpses inside her beautiful Mumbai home. Back with yet another 'sunlit' picture, Anushka showed her home garden set up in the balcony.

Introducing her 'buddies' (the plants) in the picture, Anushka can be seen engaged in some in-house gardening. However, it is not the first time where one has got a faint view of Virat and Anushka's residence, as numerous other pictures and videos have also surfaced before.

The house said to have cost Rs 34-crore and is situated in South Mumbai’s Worli. As per reports, their house is a sprawling four-bedroom flat of 7,171 square ft area and is located on the 35th floor of a highrise.

Actress Anushka Sharma-backed feature 'Bulbbul' is set to start streaming from June 24, Netflix announced on Wednesday. The film, featuring 'Laila Majnu' stars Tripti Dimri and Avinash Tiwary, is Anushka's second web production after Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok', which debuted May 15. According to the official synopsis shared by Netflix, 'Bulbbul' is an Indian fable set in 20th Century Bengal.

Anushka, who has produced the film with her brother Karnesh Sharma via their banner Clean Slate Filmz, took to Twitter to share the first look of the film. The film traverses the journey of a young girl, Bulbbul, from innocence to strength, as the legend of a 'chudail' (witch) casts a looming shadow over her world.

Directed by long-time lyricist-dialogue writer Anvita Dutt, the mystery film also stars Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam and Parambrata Chattopadhyay, who starred opposite Anushka in her 2018 production, horror film "Pari".

(with PTI inputs)

