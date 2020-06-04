Virat Kohli Criticised By Twitterati For Cartoon-style 'Kerala Elephant Killing' Post

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently expressed his anguish over the Kerala elephant death news, an incident that has led to a nationwide condemnation over animal cruelty. A pregnant elephant in Kerala's Silent Valley Forest in Kerala died after consuming a pineapple filled with crackers exploded in her mouth. On Wednesday, Virat Kohli took to his social media accounts and shared a cartoonish image depicting an elephant holding her child. However, the cricketer has apparently received some backlash by Twitterati over his latest sympathetic post.

Kerala elephant death: Virat Kohli’s sympathetic tweet

Appalled to hear about what happened in Kerala. Let's treat our animals with love and bring an end to these cowardly acts. pic.twitter.com/3oIVZASpag — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2020

Also Read | Kerala Elephant Death: 'Appalled' Virat Kohli Calls For End To Cowardly Acts

Kerala elephant death: Twitterati slams Virat Kohli’s compassionate post

Not long after Virat Kohli’s post over Kerala elephant’s death, his social media feed got filled by users who believe the cricketer is showing a “disordered concern”. Many users can be seen alleging Virat Kohli for showing more compassion for Kerala elephant’s death over the death of “fellow humans” in other corners of the world. One user even cited the recent example of 16 Indian migrants being run over by a train in May while the Indian captain uploaded a video of himself acting like a dinosaur around the same time.

Kerala elephant death: Twitterati’s response to the cricketer

The guy who uploaded a video of acting like dinosaur the same day when 16 migrant workers got ran over by a train in India. https://t.co/3W9F8FsXsF — The Saudade Guy (@arunrajpaul) June 3, 2020

Indian elite celebrities sympathise animal lives more than Thier own fellow humans. — Sanghi_slayer (@Sanghislayer3) June 3, 2020

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Want Harsh Animal Cruelty Laws After Kerala Elephant Death

Problem is not about concern.. problem is selective concern... more concern about one animal than 16 humans... — Animesh (@Animesh40012875) June 3, 2020

Black lives matter, animal lives matter but not fellow Indians (poor migrants, innocent minorities, dalits, students, activists). One pregnant research scholar is kept in Jail that too in pandemic just for protesting to upheld constitutional rights...this is new India! — Imran (@Imran82084286) June 3, 2020

Also Read | Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli dinosaur video, Virat Is His Hilarious Best; WATCH

Kerala elephant death: Virat Kohli dinosaur video

On May 20, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a comical clip of her husband Virat Kohli walking like a dinosaur. In the video, the high-profile cricketer also sidesplittingly mimicked the animal’s voice. Anushka Sharma shared the light-hearted post and wrote in her caption that she has spotted “a dinosaur on the loose”.

Virat Kohli dinosaur video by Anushka Sharma, watch video

Virat Kohli house

Virat Kohli moved to Mumbai and bought himself a luxurious new home in Worli in 2016. The Virat Kohli house is on the 35th floor of C-Wing in the Omkar 1973 Towers. Still under construction, his house will have a stunning view of the Arabian Sea where the cricketer along with his wife Anushka Sharma will finally move upon its completion by 2020. The two are currently residing in another Worli-based apartment.

Also Read | 'Humanity Has Failed Again': Sand Art Depicts Horrific Kerala Elephant Death