Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's Home: See Pics, Videos Of The Plush Rs 34-crore Mumbai Abode

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s recent videos had gone viral on social media. One was of the Indian cricket captain being caught acting as a dinosaur and another where the duo were playing cricket on their terrace had gone viral. From both inside and outside, the videos were among the moments where fans got a glimpse of the power couple’s abode in Mumbai.

READ: Virat Kohli Criticised By Twitterati For Cartoon-style 'Kerala Elephant Killing' Post

However, it is not the first time where one has got a faint view of Virat and Anushka's residence, as numerous other pictures and videos have also surfaced before.

The house said to have cost Rs 34-crore and is situated in South Mumbai’s Worli. As per reports, their house is a sprawling four-bedroom flat of 7,171 square ft area, and is located at the 35th floor of a highrise.

One of the highlights of the home is the sky terrace, where they were seen playing recently.

That's not all, the house has an indoor tennis court and a vast area for fitness related activities.

Watch Virat working out

The stunning view from the home, as described by Virat himself, overlooks the other highrises of the city.

READ: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni Called 'bears' By IPL Pundit Dean Jones

As per reports, a day-care centre for kids, a pool and another play area are one of the features of their home.

The duo’s love for pets is well-known and there is apparently a pet clinic for their cute four-legged creatures.

High ceilings and verandas that extend from each of their bedrooms are some of the other highlights of their homes.

Here are some fun moments of Virat and Anushka that gives a glimpse of their home:

While some celebrities have been able to see the house, 'Virushka' fans would hope to get lucky someday, or be content with seeing more of it on their social media handles.

READ: Ben Stokes Turns 29: Indian Fans Mention Virat Kohli In Birthday Wishes For All-rounder

READ: Pregnant Elephant's Death: 'Appalled' Virat Kohli Calls For End To Cowardly Acts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.