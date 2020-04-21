Anushka Sharma's Monochrome Pictures That You Need To Check Out; See List

Anushka Sharma is now among the most influential actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has worked in several films now and has also produced the movie NH10. She is known for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. Her distinctive roles in the movies have also allowed her to be among the versatile actors of Bollywood.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Web Series Coming Soon On Amazon Prime, Watch Teaser

Anushka has inspired her 33 million followers with her cutthroat fashion sense and aesthetically pleasing photos. Among the many photos of Sharma on Instagram, these monochrome ones are the ones you shouldn't miss. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's photos below.

Also read: Anushka Sharma Shares Her Review On 'Hasmukh' And It Will Make Vir Das Happy

In this photo, Anushka is taking a selfie. What's more notable is the book she is reading. The book is Peace Is Every Step by Thich Nhat Hanh.

This is a photo of Virat and Anushka's wedding. The couple looks incredibly elegant in this picture. Check out more photos from Anushka Sharma's Instagram below.

In this photo, Sharma is seen wearing a white gown at what seems to be a photoshoot. The actor always knows how to carry herself well. She pulls off any outfit with ease.

This selfie taken with Virat Kohli is mesmerising. They both look adorable in this picture. And when it comes to monochrome pictures, Anushka is a pro.

In this photo, Anushka is seen wearing an Indian traditional outfit. She looks elegant and sleek. She has topped off the embroidered outfit with dangling jhumkas.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.