Anushka Sharma Shares Her Review On 'Hasmukh' And It Will Make Vir Das Happy

Anushka Sharma recently took to her Instagram handle to review Vir Das’ new series titled Hasmukh. She shared the promo image of the series, Hasmukh and wrote, “Catch this super cool new series directed by the sweetest and most talented Nikhil Gonsalves and also tagged Vir Das. Check out Anushka Sharma’s review on the Hasmukh series here.

The dark comedy series, Hasmukh revolves around the life of a small town comic who dreams of wanting to be a successful comedian but has terrible delivery skills. The much-awaited stars Vir Das, Ranvir Shorey, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Pahwa, Raza Murad and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles. Helmed by Nikhil Gonsalves and written by Nikhil Advani, Vir Das, the series is streamed on Netflix.

Seems like it is not just Anushka Sharma who liked the series. Fans are also loving the series too. They have taken to their social media handle to praise the series and Vir Das for his acting in the series. It is also reportedly said that Vir Das will be seen performing in a never seen avatar. Check out a few comments from fans about the much-talked-about series, Hasmukh.

Indian comedy is pushing the boundaries of the art, and @thevirdas is leading the way. #Hasmukh is another brilliant show by one of India’s finest comedians — Srivats Lakshman (@srivi20) April 17, 2020

. @thevirdas in #Hasmukh is outstanding. He has just hit the bullseye. Not to forget Ranvir Shorey, he is equally good too.#Hasmukh — Saleem (@saleem_hassann) April 17, 2020

