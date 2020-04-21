Anushka Sharma's Web Series Coming Soon On Amazon Prime, Watch Teaser

After impressing fans with her spectacular performances on the big screen, Anushka Sharma is set to make her digital debut soon. This time the actress will be donning the cap of a producer. Anushka shared a video on her Instagram page to give a sneak peek of her latest project.

The Jab Harry Met Sejal star shared the video which was full of action drama and will soon be premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The 26-second untitled teaser of the much-anticipated series is graphic and announces that the series will be coming soon on the web platform. Sharing the video, Anushka captioned it, "Sab badlega..samay, log aur lok." The series is being produced by Anushka's production house Clean Slate Films.

The teaser talks about “certain worms that have crept in the country to change the law of the land and how their presence will change the country into a bloody one with terror.” As per reports, the project will be directed by NH10 and Udta Punjab fame writer Sudip Sharma. The series is reportedly a Delhi cop-based drama and may focus on a particular case. It is likely to be a ten-episode series. Anushka in her post had tagged producers and the actors who have worked on the show. Stree fame Abhishek Banerjee, Baaghi 3 actor Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag are expected to be a part of the show.

The intriguing teaser of the show left her fans craving for more who are excited about the upcoming series. The frenzy fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “ wow amazing, looking forward to it while another chimed in and wrote, “ the teaser looks amazing.” A third curious user “The teaser is intensifying itself..!!! Can't wait for the trailer.”

