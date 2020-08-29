From Anushka's Pregnancy News To Virat's Return; Here Is What Virushka Were Upto This Week

From announcing pregnancy to entertaining fans on social media with their witty and fun-infused posts, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma have surely had a busy week on social media. Here is what the star couple was up to this week. Read details.

The couple announced the pregnancy news

On August 27, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli revealed that they are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time and made the news Instagram official. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka Sharma shared a picture with Virat Kohli, which features the actor flaunting her baby bump in a polka dot dress. With the picture shared, the couple mentioned that they have now 'become three' and the little one will arrive in January ’21. Take a look at the picture shared:

A Dubai celebration for the couple

Post the announcement, the couple recently made it to the news, when they celebrated the news pregnancy with Kohli’s teammates from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in Dubai. A fan shared the video on Twitter, which features Anushka and Virat feeding each other cakes, while the attendees celebrate the moment by clapping. Watch the video here:

Virat Kohli returns to the field

Virat Kohli recently took to his social media handle to share pictures, when he returned to the cricket field after a five-month-long hiatus. As seen in the pictures shared, Virat Kohli can be seen exercising with his RCB team members. Take a look at the pictures here:

Anushka's Paatal Lok

Amazon Prime Video recently dropped the Anushka-bankrolled series, Paatal Lok, which stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Neeraj Kabi and Gul Panag in the leading roles. Paatal Lok is inspired by the ancient realm of Paatal Lok, Dharti and Swarg. The show is based on a crime thriller book written by Sudip Sharma, who previously worked on Udta Punjab and Anushka Sharma's first production NH10.

