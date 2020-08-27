Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy News Sparks 'Taimur' Meme Fest On Twitter, See Pictures

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement has taken all the ardent Virushka fans by surprise. While Virat and Anushka started trending on Twitter after the news of their pregnancy broke, netizens also made Kareena Kapoor Khan's adorable munchkin Taimur trend on the micro-blogging platform for a hilarious reason. The It couple's announcement sparked a meme fest of hilarious reactions of Taimur Ali Khan on social media.

Twitterati share Taimur's reaction to Anushka Sharma's pregnancy announcement

On August 27, 2020, love birds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their respective social media handles to break the news of their pregnancy. In the mushy post shared by the celebrity couple, Anushka posed for the camera flaunting her baby bump as Virat stood beside her. Sharing the photograph, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor revealed that they're all set to welcome their bundle of joy in January next year as she wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021".

Ardent fans of the actor and the cricketer could not contain their excitement and flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the husband-wife. However, apart from heartfelt wishes for the soon-to-be parents, it was observed that Kareena's highly-adored son Taimur Ali Khan was also trending on Twitter.

The micro-blogging platform was full of hilarious memes made by netizens on Taimur's reaction to Virushka's pregnancy news. A lot of celebrity couples including Taimur's parents themselves recently announced the news of their pregnancy. Thus, Twitterati jokingly teased the star kid's reaction as the undivided attention and adoration which he has been enjoying by the paparazzi and fans for a while now, will soon get divided.

Several users have taken references from iconic scenes from several films and web series while others drew references from stand-up comedies and viral videos to churn out some rib-tickling Taimur memes. Check out netizens' take on Taimur's reaction to Virushka's pregnancy news below:

First SaifAliKhan then Hardik pandya & now Virat and Anushka.

*Le taimur right now:😂 pic.twitter.com/sEKlfw6ZCF — 𝐌 𝐨 𝐡 𝐢 𝐭 (@mohit_v_1_) August 27, 2020

*When you see Taimur is also trending along with #virushka * pic.twitter.com/BkSPNx0PAV — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) August 27, 2020

#virushka

Virat and Anushka announced their baby birth in January.



Meanwhile taimur* pic.twitter.com/NY2uM29pS1 — Memer Singh☢️ (@Hrajput_17) August 27, 2020

After #Virushka announced that they expecting baby



Taimur to media and other twitterati: pic.twitter.com/SELwqCreV4 — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) August 27, 2020

#ViratKohli

After getting the news about #Virushka



Taimur ryt now - pic.twitter.com/75c8bS3uWd — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) August 27, 2020

Meanwhile, last week, Taimur's parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the news of expecting their second baby together. Kareena flaunted her baby bump as she celebrated her beloved husband's 50th birthday on August 16, 2020. Check out her post below:

(Image credit: Anushka Sharma Instagram and Kush_Official_ Twitter)

