Virat Kohli's Instagram Followers Increase By 1 Million From 2nd-7th August

Cricketers are one of the most followed celebrities in India. India is a cricket-crazy nation where the sport is considered to be a religion, which is why it doesn't come as a surprise that the Indian cricketers have a massive fan following, both in the real world and on social media. One such cricketer is Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is the most followed Indian on Instagram.

Virat Kohli gains whopping 1 million followers in five days

Virat Kohli's fan following has only kept on increasing despite not stepping foot on the cricket field since March due to COVID-19. The testament of his popularity can be judged from the fact that the Team India skipper is one of the most renowned sports personalities across the world due to his increasing fan following on various social media platforms.

In fact, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers count increased by a massive one million in just a span of five days. On August 2, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers count was 71.4 million but it increased by an incredible 1 million till August 7. Currently, the Virat Kohli Instagram followers count stands at 72.4 million.

In fact, recently, Virat Kohli achieved a new milestone as he overtook NBA and Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, in terms of popularity on social media. The RCB captain crossed the 70 million mark on Instagram, while LeBron James, had about 69 million followers on the social media platform. By reaching the 70 million mark, Virat Kohli made history by becoming the first Indian to touch that figure.

What is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure from the past year is estimated to be around ₹196 crore (US$26 million). Moreover, his overall net worth is estimated to be around ₹900 crore (US$119 million) according to multiple reports, while others claim that Kohli is worth ₹1,700 crore (though unverified). A major part of Virat Kohli net worth comes from his own business investments and endorsements.

The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which is ₹7 crore (US$925,730) per annum. The Virat Kohli salary figure lies around ₹24 crore (US$3.1 million) per year considering that he earns ₹17 crore (US$2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indian Premier League (IPL) as well.

Disclaimer: The above Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

