Throwback Tuesday: Anushka Sharma's 'Sui Dhaaga' Photo Will Inspire You To Sew Too

Anushka Sharma has now established a firm foot in the Indian film industry. She has portrayed several romantic roles but the actor has also proven that she is quite versatile. Her work in Pari proves that the actor is capable of taking up challenging roles and giving flawless performances.

The Sui Dhaaga actor also influences her millions of followers on Instagram with her distinctive and timeless style. Often the actor posts pictures of herself from the movie sets, throwbacks, et cetera. The actor is also practising social distancing like all of us and often posts on her Instagram.

She appeared in the movie Sui Dhaaga in 2018 alongside Varun Dhawan. The movie told the story of a small-town couple who have their own goals and work to achieve them. The movie is helmed by Sharad Kataria and performed well at the box office. The movie also showcased the versatility and talent possessed by Sharma.

When the movie was released, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of herself sewing on her Instagram in 2018. Considering how many people are taking up new hobbies during quarantine including sewing, this picture is the perfect throwback. This photo might even inspire you to get sewing, too.

In the photo, the actor can be seen sewing. This was during the promotional phase of the film. Anushka Sharma also looks this vibrant and glows practically in every picture. The actor is also popular for not only living the celebrity life but also for connecting with everyone in the world. She is hands down among the most grounded actors in the industry.

On the work front, the actor last appeared in the movie Zero alongside SRK. As for her upcoming films, there are no updates. She is, however, rumoured to appear in a film called Paani, which is reportedly under production.

