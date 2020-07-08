Aparshakti Khurana On His First Film As Main Lead: 'It Will Bring A Smile To Many Faces'

Aparshakti Khurana, last seen in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about his forthcoming movie Helmet, which marks his first venture as the main lead. He said that the film is a light-hearted comedy with a strong message at the heart of it. Aparshakti Khurana added that Helmet would offer relief to the audiences with its breezy narrative and sensible message. Helmet also features The Notebook fame, Pranutan Bahl, in the lead.

Helmet also features actors like Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles. The Satram Ramani directorial is reported to be a story set in the heartland of India. The narrative of the Aparshakti Khurana starrer focusses on the importance of protection, and the hesitance seen in small-towns in discussing it out in public.

In the same media interview, Satram Ramani, debutant director, confirmed that the Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl starrer would release in theatres after the coronavirus scare ends. He exclaimed that Helmet would entertain all sections of the society with its narrative. Helmet is produced by NP Singh and Dino Morea under their respective production banners. Reportedly the movie is currently in post-production.

Aparshakti Khurana's career

Aparshakti Khurana made his Bollywood debut with Nitish Tiwari's sports-drama Dangal (2016). Aparshakti was playing a small role in the Aamir Khan starrer. However, his performance was appreciated by the critics and audiences alike. Aparshakti Khurana was next seen in movies like Saat Uchakkey (2016), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), Rajma Chawal (2018), among others.

However, Aparshakti Khurana's roles in movies Stree (2108) and Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) made him a household name. Aparshakti's first film as the male lead is expected to hit the marquee soon. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana has a slew of movies at different stages of production.

