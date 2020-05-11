'Stree' Fame Aparshakti Khurana Opens Up About Starting His Journey Again After Lockdown

Aparshakti Khurana is one of the finest actors in the entertainment industry. He has proved his mettle as an actor in several films in a very short period. The Stree actor, however, feels that this lockdown and Coronavirus pandemic has happened at a very weird time in his career. Aparshakti Khurana feels that he is okay in starting his career all over again post this lockdown ends.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana's Latest Song 'Teri Yaari' Receives Thumbs Up From Nushrat Bharucha

In a recent media interaction, Aparshakti Khurana opened up about his career and what he feels about the current situation. Talking about his career, he said that he has been at a different stage in his career and he feels that he is in a transitioning phase. But, he said that all of these things can wait as he has waited for his career even when the whole pandemic situation had happened. Talking about the lockdown, he said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a very valid reason for everything coming to a standstill. Talking about his plans after the lockdown, Aparshakti Khurana said that he won’t mind starting his journey again after the lockdown ends and whenever they resume shooting.

Also Read | First Episode Of 'Lockdown Laughter' Featuring Aparshakti Khurana & His Wife Released

For now, the actor said that he is adjusting to this new normal. He said that he has started taking video narrations and it is quite bizarre. He also feels that this might be the case for the next few days and he is getting used to the new ways of listening to scripts.

Also Read | 'Teri Yaari' Song: Aparshakti Khurana's Tale Of True Friendship Is Heartwarming; Watch

Talking about the shoots, Aparshakti Khurana said that everyone’s shoot has been affected and it is something which is totally out of their control. He also made it clear that he is not worried about all that right now as they all can wait. He feels that people’s lives are a lot more important than shoots. He further added that they are just waiting for the right time to start the shoot.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana Wins Heart With This Adorable Wish For Niece Varushka On Her Birthday

Aparshakti Khurana's movies

On the work front, Aparshakti Khurana is enjoying the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh. He was also seen in Street Dancer 3D. Currently, Aparshakti Khurana is gearing up for the release of his next Helmet. He had also collaborated with Milind Gaba and King Kaazi for his track Teri Yaari.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.