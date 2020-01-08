Aparshakti Khurana Shares Adorable Vacation Photos With His Wife Aakriti

Helmet actor Aparshakti Khurana is known for essaying unconventional roles in the Bollywood industry. Aparshakti is the brother of Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana and is married to the Founder of LaFeria Events, Aakriti Ahuja.

Aakriti and Aparshakti have been married since 2014. They recently went on a vacation and Aparshakti Khurana posted the pictures on his social media account. Check out the pictures here.

See pictures

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti can be seen wearing matching white outfits. The pair is seen enjoying on a yacht as they sail through the clear waters. Aparshakti wore a white coloured shirt and paired it with a pair of light coloured floral trousers.

Akriti wore a simple white dress and accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings and a bracelet. The actor posted the picture with a quirky caption while calling his wife 'bae'.

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti looks like a fairy tale couple as they pose for the lens. The adorable pair look no less than a filmy pair vacationing on a yacht. Aparshakti wore a striped white shirt with a pair of light coloured trousers as he held on to his guitar.

Akriti, on the other hand, wore a white coloured dress and a light coloured blazer over it. She left her hair open as the two set ashore. Aparshakti Khurana took to his social media and posted a cheesy caption for his wife with the picture. He wrote, “I may have a guitar but it is she who fine-tunes my world.” [sic]

Aparshakti Khurana received a lot of compliments for his loved up and quirky captions. Many celebrities, including Ayushamnn Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap, also commented on the picture saying that the two looked beautiful and hot.

Other celebrities have commented on the picture saying that the two make a 'power couple'. Netizens have claimed that the two make an adorable couple and also added that Aparshakti’s latest post has given the fans some major couple goals.

