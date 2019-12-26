Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan Bahl Complete First Schedule Of Dino Morea's 'Helmet'

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana previously made headlines for bagging a lead role. Aparshakti Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with the movie Dangal. He rose to prominence by impressing the viewers by playing supporting roles in films like Stree, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Luka Chuppi, Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi. However, he made the Khurana family more proud after getting his first lead role.

There is an update about the film’s development. Aparshakti Khurana will be seen opposite Pranutan Bahl in the movie Helmet. Taking to Twitter, the producer of the movie Dino Morea shared about the completion of the first schedule of the film. In the picture, the director of Helmet, Satram Ramani can be seen wearing a helmet. The picture is photo-shopped and the caption of the post made fans aware that the film completed its first schedule. The shooting was done in Banaras.

About the movie Helmet

Helmet is a quirky adult comedy movie. The title of the movie Helmet reportedly means condom. The film is directed by Satram Ramani and is produced under the banner of Sony Pictures Networks Productions in collaboration with Dino Morea. Apart from Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Bahl, Helmet will also feature Abhishek Banarjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles. The movie is speculated to hit the silver screens next year.

