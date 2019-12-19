Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutan To Star Together In Satram Ramani's 'Helmet'

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana has bagged his first lead role in an upcoming movie. Aparshakti Khurrana is the brother of National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana. Aparshakti Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Dangal in 2016. He will be seen portraying the lead role in the movie Helmet.

It has been revealed a few days back that Aparshakti Khurrana will be seen opposite Pranutan Bahl sharing the screen space. Pranutan made her Bollywood debut with the movie Notebook that released earlier this year. He recently took to his social media accounts and posted a quirky video to announce the filming of the movie. Check out the video here.

In the video, people can be seen asking a pharmaceutical shop for what seems to be a condom. However, people are shown coming up with hilarious alternatives to the word. Aparshakti added the post and captioned the post with a simple 'Don't be shy’. Netizens have commented on the video, and many have said that they cannot wait for the movie to hit the theatres. Check out some of the fan reactions here.

Can't wait longer 😂😂😂 — Abdullashaikh (@Abdullashaikh35) December 19, 2019

Hit h — Mumbai saga's rahul (@RahulKu85234329) December 19, 2019

Loved it Paaji! — Ninad Khanolkar (@KhanolkarSaheb) December 19, 2019

The movie Helmet reportedly touches upon a topic which is considered embarrassing by most people in India. The movie will showcase this embarrassment in a hilarious as well as an entertaining manner. The quirky comedy stars Aparshakti Khurana, Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee, and Ashish Verma. Bollywood actor Dino Morea is producing the movie. The production house of the movie also revealed that Helmet is slated to release in 2020.

