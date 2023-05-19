Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana Perform Last Rites Of Their Father P Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurrana died in Mohali on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for a prolonged incurable ailment. The family released a statement and confirmed he died at 10:30 am this morning.

Now, pictures from his last rites have surfaced on social media. The images showed Ayushmann and his younger brother Aparshakti Khurrana performing rituals as per the Hindu customs. In another one, the actor borthers were performing last rites rituals at the crematorium. They seemed distraught and overcome with emotions.

Several people from the film industry extended their condolences to the grieving family. Ajay Devgn wrote, "My thoughts and prayers to @ayushmannk and family. Wishing strength and solace during this difficult time. (Om emoji) Shanti." Suniel Shetty said, “May God give you the strength to overcome this huge loss. Heartfelt condolences from all of us at home. @ayushmannk @Aparshakti.” Kajol also tweeted, “Deepest condolences to @ayushmannk for his loss. Parents are parents and their loss is always felt on the deepest level.”

More about Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor in 2012, opposite Yami Gautam. After a few films that underperformed at the box office, he was praised for his role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The actor has also starred in several hit films, such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and others. Apart from being an actor, he has also sung several hit songs for Bollywood like Pani Da Rang, Kanha, Aap Se Milkar, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Nain Na Jodeen and more.