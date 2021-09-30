'Apne 2': Anil Sharma To Push Dharmendra, Bobby, Sunny Deol Starrer Shooting To 2022?

After the Maharashtra government announced theatres in the state to reopen from October 22, many acclaimed filmmakers have been on a spree to announce the theatrical release. While several filmmakers have started shooting for their upcoming projects, director Anil Sharma has chosen to be more careful and is not confident about shooting his film Apne 2.

The sequel is of the amazing film that starred veteran actor Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kirron Kher in key roles. The director, who had hoped to roll Apne 2 — starring Dharmendra, Sunny, Bobby, and his son Karan Deol in the UK in September, has given it a second thought. A source close to the development told Mid-Day that the film has to be shot across London. With the COVID restrictions being eased around the world, the source shared that the director thought that it would be best to push the project by a few months. Anil believes that shooting can take place when the situation is more conducive.

Further, the source added that another major factor influencing his decision was Karan’s prep for the movie. The youngster needs to learn boxing. However, the US-based boxer, who was roped in for his training, has been unable to fly down to India because of uncertain situations. Originally, the project was to roll in April this year, but the second wave of the pandemic thwarted the filmmaker’s plans. The filmmaker also confirmed the change of plan to the leading portal and revealed that the film has now been pushed and is expected to go on floors in March 2022. It's been 13 years since the trio featured together on the screen in the first instalment.

Apne 2's script is still being written which is why the makers of the film have decided to go against the plan of releasing the movie later this year to postponing it until mid-2022. Due to the appreciation and love shown towards Apne, director Anil Sharma and actor Bobby Deol are working together to 'fine-tune the script' and other elements of the movie, according to the reports from Pinkvilla. The female leads for the movie have not been disclosed yet.

