'Apne 2' Postpones Its Release To 2022; Avoids Clash With Shahid Kapoor's 'Jersey'

Director Anil Sharma is all set to bring the magic of the 'Deol' trio to the theatres with the sequel of his 2007 hit movie Apne. Reprising their roles in Apne 2, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra will be joined by Bobby Deol's son Karan Deol in the movie. Apne 2 release date was announced to be this year's Diwali weekend and fans were excited for its clash with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey.

Apne 2 release date postponed

However, according to reports from Pinkvilla, the family drama directed by Anil Sharma will not be releasing on its scheduled date. The shooting of the movie is pushed back for a couple of months and hence, Apne 2 is now expected to be released in the year 2022. The postponement of Apne 2 has dodged the clash between Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor.

Pic Credit: Still from Apne

Apne 2's script is still being written which is why the makers of the film have decided to go against the plan of releasing the movie later this year to postponing it until mid-2022. Due to the appreciation and love shown towards Apne, director Anil Sharma and actor Bobby Deol are working together to 'fine-tune the script' and other elements of the movie, according to the reports from Pinkvilla.

The clash between Apne 2 and Jersey

Shahid Kapoor had taken to social media to announce his movie Jersey's release date. Hitting the theatres on the 5th of November, the Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster with the same name was set to clash with Apne 2. Fans and critics alike were excited to witness the competition between the two highly anticipated movies. After the announcement of the Apne 2 release being postponed, the two movies will now not clash at the box office.

JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 @GeethaArts@theamangill @SVC_official @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/WvDz7llMpv — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 17, 2021

A look at Apne 2 cast

Pic Credit: Still from Apne.

The star-studded Apne 2 cast includes stars like Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol reprising their role in the sequel. To be seen together for the first time in reel life, Karan Deol is all set to work with his father, uncle, and grandfather in the much-awaited movie. The female leads for the movie have not been disclosed yet.

