Apple To Release 'The Sound Of 007' Documentary In 2022 As James Bond Clocks 60 Years

The James Bond franchise will soon turn 60 and Apple TV+ will mark the special day by releasing an all-new feature documentary based on the six decades of the '007' music. The documentary titled, The Sound of 007, will hit the screen in 2022. James Bond's official Twitter account broke the news on Thursday, December 16. The all-new project will be brought to the audience in collaboration with MGM, Eon Productions and Ventureland.

"To mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series, Apple is releasing a new documentary “The Sound of 007” in October 2022 on @AppleTV. (sic)," the official account of 007 wrote on social media.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the James Bond series, Apple are releasing a new documentary “The Sound of 007” in October 2022 on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/bZw2aZEWUm — James Bond (@007) December 15, 2021

The Sound of 007 will include exclusive archive material according to reports by Deadline, and will also feature interviews with some of the franchise's much-loved actors. The documentary will also include theme songs and more, right from the first film of the franchise - Dr. No, which was released in 1962 - to the most recently released, No Time to Die.

'No Time To Die' beat 'Fast and Furious 9' at the box office

The Daniel Craig-starrer No Time to Die marked the 25th instalment of the franchise, which will soon clock 60 years. The film also marked the actor's final stint as 007 and fans bid him farewell.

No Time to Die featured Daniel Craig as James Bond and took the box office by storm after its recent release. The film's collection overseas reached $558 million and surpassed the much-loved Fast and Furious 9 that collected $549 million. The film did exceedingly well especially in the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, and Switzerland.

The film was all about a jaded Bond who has retired from MI6 but gets recruited by the CIA, to go on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist.

Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, and Ralph Fiennes return from previous films, giving fans a sense of nostalgia. The film also saw some new faces as fans welcomed Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, and Dali Benssalah to the James Bond franchise.

(Image: @007/Twitter)