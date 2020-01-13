AR Rahman Records Song With Kaveri Kapur For LA-based Record Label SNAFU

Indian musical maestro AR Rahman has recorded a song with the up and coming artist Kaveri Kapur for a Sweden and US-based label SNAFU. The song is titled 'Reminisce' and is reportedly about a broken relationship that is beyond the point of repair or redemption.

For those unaware, Kaveri Kapur is the daughter of Indian film director-actor Shekhar Kapur and former actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and has a four-song deal with SNAFU where all the tracks will not only be sung but written and composed by her too.

Read | AR Rahman shared his idea and inspiration behind the iconic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

For her second single, Reminisce, Kaveri had the guidance and expertise of the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman who helped arrange for the music of the song. As per reports, Kaveri Kapur hs revealed that it had been her lifelong dream to work with her musical mentor AR Rahman and the opportunity to work with him for the song has been one of the biggest moments of her career as an artist.

The budding singer and musician had only praises for the talent and brilliance of the musical maestro. Their collaborative effort is expected to release in March this year after the launch of the video of the teenage musician's first song titled 'Smell of the rain' on February 7.

Read | AR Rahman tweets about his upcoming single from Dil Bechara's album

Another song from the album is called ‘Smell Of The Rain’ and its video has been directed by Kaveri’s father, the Oscar and BAFTA-nominated filmmaker, Shekhar Kapur. This one talks about embracing and understanding the dysfunction in each and every one of us.

It’s about learning to accept our darker sides through our experiences in life. The music arrangement for 'Smell of the rain' has been done by Kartik Shah and Swedish producer Emil Axing.

Read | AR Rahman expressed his views on the differences based on colour and culture

Who is Kaveri Kapur?

The 18-year-old Kaveri Kapur was born in London to internationally renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and acclaimed singer/actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. She has always had an inclination towards music and is currently working towards establishing her name in the music industry. After delighting the audience with some melodious numbers like ‘Did You Know?’, ‘Half A Heart’ and ‘Again’, Kaveri has added one more notable feather to her cap by working with AR Rahman.

Read | AR Rahman's birthday: Lesser known facts about the musical maestro

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.