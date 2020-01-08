AR Rahman Expressed His Views On The Differences Based On Colour And Culture

Award-winning singer and composer AR Rahman made an appearance for the trailer launch of Vindhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara. At the event, the composer was asked about the state of affairs in the country by the media and the singer chose to express his opinions regarding all this in detail.

Rahman said that were differences between the colour and culture. He also believes it is very important to make movies and do the kind of music where people lead to it.

Here is what AR Rahman said:

The singer shared his views upon colour and said that in the North Indian industry.

AR Rahman said "There are differences, colour and culture. It is very important to make movies, do music where people led to it. Unfortunately, what happens when we take colour, in North industry, we don't see any dark person and I don't want to mention about females. Any dark person is a villain. There are differences and we allow, there is an old saying that with the whole world practices one religion then satan comes in between them. In a united family between mother and father or brother, so if allow that satan to come in anything can happen. If India becomes one religion or anything. Separation is a devil's job. Lack of light is the darkness that is what I feel not the darkness of a colour, or spiritual darkness I can say."

He further added, "So, in my opinion, I was just telling him we have to speak and I was telling about this that if allow the devil to come within you, you will commit suicide because of lack of self-esteem, till they not been loved it. If that person is alive he can serve millions of people with his knowledge, experience. I was also a victim, I had suicidal thoughts when I was young and I thought if I die then there wouldn't have been Vande Mataram or Maa Tujhe Salaam. So it is very important not to allow that negativity to come within separate families, cities, villages, nations. This is a time to say that I don't want sound cheesy preachy but it is the truth. If follow something there will division there will be cast, colour, there will rich and poor. These are the differences you need to go beyond and see how we can pull off the plug. Because the poor are not poor. Being a poor you can't survive, you get spiritual by end of it, their souls are from God. We have would of God don't know which God. We say maa, mother, amma, these are names but they are same".

