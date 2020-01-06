AR Rahman Shared His Idea And Inspiration Behind The Iconic Song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'

AR Rahman, the music maestro turned a year older on December 6, 2020. He is known to have delivered some of the most iconic melodies of all times in the Indian film scenario. Recently, AR Rahman opened up about his patriotic masterpiece, Maa Tujhe Salaam, which was released in his album Vande Mataram in the year 1997. Here is what the Mozart of Madras had to say about his iconic patriotic song:

AR Rahman spoke about his relationship with his mother, Kareema Begum

While talking about his song Maa Tujhe Salaam, AR Rahman remembered his equation with his mother, Kareema Begum, and also how she has been one of the pivotal factors in his success. Talking about Maa Tujhe Salaam, AR Rahman mentioned how not everyone has seen the divine in their lives. However, he also spoke about how our parents have created us.

Further talking about his patriotic melody, AR Rahman said that he already had it in mind on how to crack it as he was very objective about it, and was constantly thinking whether patriotism would work or not. He added how he made up his mind and converted it into a personal song, like singing for one’s mother. AR Rahman said that this is how it was created. Maa Tujhe Salaam holds two Guinness World Records for being the most performed song in the most number of languages.

More about AR Rahman

A.S. Dileep Kumar, better known by his stage name AR Rahman, is an Indian music composer, producer, singer and songwriter. He is known for his contributions to the field of music. Some of his notable works are Slumdog Millionaire, Roja, Dil Se and Rockstar. AR Rahman is the only music composer who has been awarded an honorary degree in the field of music by Berklee College of Music.

