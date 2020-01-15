Jeff Bezos Flies Kite With Children On Makar Sankranti | Watch

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos showed off his kite-flying skills, in an Instagram post on January 15, with a group of children. The international business tycoon, on his three-day visit to India, can be seen flying kite in a purple kurta and chatting with children around him.

"Have you flown a kite in your life," asked a young girl to which Bezos replied, “I have flown kites when I was a kid...haven't flown a kite in a long time, it brings back memories.” When asked about whether he was missing it, the Amazon CEO answered in affirmative. Bezos then handed over the kite to a boy and high-fived the children saying, “Alright! Whoo! My kite-flying instructors. Thank you, you are excellent teachers”.

Read: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Announces $1 Billion Investment To Help Digitise SMBs In India

Paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

On January 14, Bezos arrived in New Delhi and visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat to pay his respects. Donning Indian traditional, the 56-year-old entrepreneur paid tribute with folded hands at the memorial.

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Bezos' visit to India comes at a time when the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart for alleged violations of competition laws. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has staged protests across 300 cities including New Delhi against Bezos’ India visit.

Read: Amazon To Invest $1 Bn In Digitising Indian SMBs: Jeff Bezos

Meanwhile, Amazon has announced its plan to invest $1 billion in India to “digitally enable” micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and traders across India. Bezos made the announcement while speaking at the company’s inaugural Amazon SMBhav Summit in New Delhi. Asserting his commitment to being a long-term partner of India, Bezos added that the initiative will use Amazon’s global footprint to create $10 billion in India exports by 2025.

Read: Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Delhi's Raj Ghat

Read: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Donation To Australian Bushfires Has Netizens Divided