AR Rahman's Kids Pay Tribute To Kareema Begum; Industry Offers Condolences

Musician A R Rahman's mother, Kareema Begum, died on Monday. The singer uploaded a picture of his mother on his

official Twitter page. Rahman's daughter Raheema and son Ameen took to their Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of their grandmother. Calling her 'Iron Lady and Queen', Raheema wrote, "Love you always, dear Aaya. You deserve to be in a much better place."

Director Shekhar Kapur asked his friend to stay strong. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "God bless her soul." [sic] Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, and many others offered condolences. Actor Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Losing a mother is irreplaceable. The vacuum remains forever. My deepest condolences to @arrahman and his family. May Allah give you the strength to hear the pain. #RIP #Amma.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin condoled the death. "Sad to know that Kareema Begum, mother of music great A R Rahman died of illness," Palaniswami said in a tweet.

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman never realised that he was born for music and it was his mother who predicted that he would be a music composer. The music director in an interview revealed that his mother made a choice and motivated him to make a career in music.



"I never knew that I was born for music. My mom made the choice and she kind of predicted that I will be a music composer.," he said.

Your heart is broken, I know. But your mother left you with an inner strength , an inner resilience and belief .. that I have seen and admired for long. Stay strong, my friend .. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 28, 2020

The chief minister conveyed his condolences to Rahman and the bereaved family. Stalin also extended his condolences. He said she played a "big role" in Rahman's musical journey from Tamil cinema to across the globe. Music composers Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and many others paid tributes to Begum.

INDUSTRY MOURNS

Dear @arrahman sir. I share your grief. I know how painful this loss is. Bcoz I undergone this agony a year bk! Place of mother can’t b replaced! Let the Almighty give u strength to handle this situation n console others in the familyðŸ˜­ Hands of destiny keeps on writing — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) December 28, 2020

Deeply saddened by this news Rahman sir. She was one of the most gentle affectionate person I have met. Praying for her departed soul ðŸ™ðŸ» — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) December 28, 2020

We all know how much she has sacrificed in her life for you @arrahman .A big loss .. take care brother . May Amma’s soul rest in peace .I still remember how she prayed for me when I had a bad voice during our tour ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ’ — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) December 28, 2020

A Great Mother KAREENA BEGUM JI ðŸ™ðŸ» who brought up a Great Son & LEGEND @arrahman SIR..



Sad to hear d news of her heavenly AbodeðŸ™ðŸ»



ThankU AMMA for giving us a Legend..ðŸ™ðŸ»

We know Ur Sacrifices n Love behind d Making of Him..



U wil live On forever through his MUSICâ¤ï¸ðŸ’ https://t.co/LB7VrmfhOt — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) December 28, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

