AR Rahman's Kids Pay Tribute To Kareema Begum; Industry Offers Condolences

Legendary music composer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum breathed her last on December 28 in Chennai. Rahman's kids share pictures as tribute —

Shekhar Kapur

Musician A R Rahman's mother, Kareema Begum, died on Monday. The singer uploaded a picture of his mother on his
official Twitter page. Rahman's daughter Raheema and son Ameen took to their Instagram handle to share beautiful pictures of their grandmother. Calling her 'Iron Lady and Queen', Raheema wrote, "Love you always, dear Aaya. You deserve to be in a much better place."

Director Shekhar Kapur asked his friend to stay strong. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "God bless her soul." [sic] Shreya Ghoshal, Shankar Mahadevan, and many others offered condolences. Actor Khushbu Sundar wrote, “Losing a mother is irreplaceable. The vacuum remains forever. My deepest condolences to @arrahman and his family. May Allah give you the strength to hear the pain. #RIP #Amma.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK President M K Stalin condoled the death. "Sad to know that Kareema Begum, mother of music great A R Rahman died of illness," Palaniswami said in a tweet. 

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman never realised that he was born for music and it was his mother who predicted that he would be a music composer. The music director in an interview revealed that his mother made a choice and motivated him to make a career in music. 

"I never knew that I was born for music. My mom made the choice and she kind of predicted that I will be a music composer.," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RR (@raheemarahman)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

The chief minister conveyed his condolences to Rahman and the bereaved family. Stalin also extended his condolences. He said she played a "big role" in Rahman's musical journey from Tamil cinema to across the globe. Music composers Thaman, Devi Sri Prasad and many others paid tributes to Begum. 

INDUSTRY MOURNS

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

