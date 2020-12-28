AR Rahman's Throwback Photo With Bharat Ratna Bismillah Khan Is Gold; Check Out

Noted musical maestro AR Rahman took to Instagram in order to share a throwback picture of himself with Ustad Bismillah Khan. In the image, one can see AR Rahman sitting amongst a gathering of musicians at a concert in 2002, with Ustad Bismillah Khan taking the centre stage. It would appear that the picture in question was taken four years prior to the shehnai maestro's passing. The same can be found in the list of AR Rahman's photos on Instagram as well as below.

Check out the image:

Including one of the rarest Bismillah Khan's photos that can be found above, as of this writing, AR Rahman's photos and videos amount to a total of 791 on his Instagram handle. The musician has a total fan following of 4.7 million on Instagram as of now.

Ever since his Instagram debut, AR Rahman has shared a myriad of throwback photos from his list of archived images. In the images below, one can see that the eponymous musician is reminiscing about the time he got to be in the presence of noted musicians like himself, the time he had just tied the knot with his wife and also the day when his daughter met megastar Rajinikanth. Those three images can be found below.

Occasionally, he can be seen asking questions regarding the newest piece of hardware and software that is available for music creators like himself. It would appear that very recently, AR Rahman got his hands on the much-talked-about Apple Macbook Pro that is powered by the first Apple Silicon chip that the technology giant has created for its computers, namely the M1.

Check out the post:

On the work front, AR Rahman has recently been christened as BAFTA's Breakthrough India ambassador. Additionally, most recently, he had worked on the music of Sushant Singh Rajput's film, Dil Bechara. As far as other professional commitments go, lately, the musician has been interviewing the likes of Raja Kumari and Arijit Singh to name a few. With the musicians, the maestro has been dwelling deep into the art of music and can be heard trying to decode the musical process of each and every guest that converses with him. One episode from that list can be found below.

