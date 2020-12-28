AR Rahman's Mother Kareema Begum Passes Away In Chennai, Condolences Pour In

Legendary music composer and singer AR Rahman's mother Kareema Begum has passed away. According to several media reports, Rahman’s mother died due to ill health and her cremation would be done later in the day on December 28. The Oscar winner singer took to Twitter and shared a beautiful throwback picture of his mother to confirm the news. The ace singer was very close to his mother and often remembered her during his stage shows and also while receiving several accolades.

AR Rahman's mother passes away

Kareema Begum was married to Rajagopala Kulashekharan, an Indian music composer who scored music for 52 movies (23 in Malayalam with 127 songs), and was the music conductor for more than 100 flicks. In his earlier interviews with various media organizations, AR Rahman has always been vocal about his bond that he shares with his mother. He shares the musical instincts that she held and the way she persuaded him to shape his career in the music field more than his father. . Ar Rahman’s mother made him leave school in Class XI and take up music. AR Rahman's father passed away when he was only nine years old.

Condolences poured in as soon as the music maestro shared the photo. Director Mohan Raja wrote, "Our deepest condolences sir May her Soul Rest In Peace (sic)." Ramesh Bala wrote, “Condolences Sir.. May her soul RIP!” Director Cheeran also mourned the huge loss and wrote, “My Heartfelt condolence to you and your family sir.. My prayers for her soul to rest in peace.” Music composer Justin Prabhakaran also paid his tribute and wrote, “May her soul rest in peace sir.” Producer Dr. Dhananjayan also express his grief and commented, “Heartfelt condolences sir. It's a big loss to you & your family. Please take care.”

Meanwhile, earlier Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman was announced as the ambassador for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' (BAFTA) 'Breakthrough Initiative'. The initiative, supported by Netflix, aims to identify, celebrate, and support up to five talents working in film, games, or TV in India. Rahman said he is thrilled to work with BAFTA to discover the talent that the country has to offer.

