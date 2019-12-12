Arbaaz Khan Was Asked About His Brother Salman's Marriage, Read His Response Here

Salman Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Dabangg 3 is leaving no stone unturned for promotions. He and his team at attending each and every reality show, and in a recent interview with a leading media publication, Salman Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan who will be seen portraying Makkhanchand Pandey were asked about his brother, Salman Khan's marriage. Responding to the same, Arbaaz said, "people have spent their entire life on what's going to happen with this man and when is his marriage? I mean, listen don't you get tired? The day he (Salman) wants to get married, he himself will announce that he’s getting married."

Arbaaz Khan on Prabhu Deva as Dabangg 3's director

Arbaaz Khan said that they needed a fresh perspective for Dabangg 3 and that was the reason for approaching Prabhu Deva. The first instalment was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and the second one was taken over by Arbaaz Khan. In the interview, Arbaaz said that they wanted a fresh look at the film, and getting somebody new to the project was a need. He also added that working on the same project, again and again, leads to losing perspective on the project. The actor-director said that there was no one better than Prabhudeva to take the franchise to the next level. Arbaaz praised Prabhu Deva and said that he has done a fantastic job this time and that there could not be anyone better than him to take the franchise forward. Dabangg 3 has got something exciting for the audience this time. Also, Arbaaz said that he was just as an actor on the sets.

About the film:

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is also been facing some controversy issues. It was reported that a religious group has demanded the Central Board of Film Certification refuse the certification for Dabangg 3. The reason behind it is that the title song of the movie Hud Hud Dabangg has hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community due to the degraded images od the sages.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The film is the third installment of the Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on December 20, this year.

