Arbaaz Khan's Humour Binds Us Together, Says Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani

Arbaaz Khan's relationship with model and actress Giorgia Andriani has been the talk of the town for a while now. Revealing details about her bond with Arbaaz, Giorgia in an interview with a leading entertainment portal said that his positivity keeps her going. She said that Arbaaz keeps her balanced and helps her stay grounded to reality. "I like his laughter, It's his humour that binds us together," Giorgia was quoted saying.

She further said that they are always having fun, laughing and cracking jokes. Where did the two meet? And the actress reveals that it was at a common friend's housewarming party. Giorgia also said that Arbaaz has made her watch a lot of Bollywood classics which has helped her learn about acting. Answering the big question if there is marriage on the cards anytime soon, Giorgia said that they are going with the flow as of now and whenever there is something to be announced, they will.

Arbaaz and Georgia

Arbaaz has been attending events with a 29-year-old model Giorgia Andriani, after the divorce with Malaika Arora. Commenting on his relationship, Arbaaz told a leading news agency, “If I had to hide my affair, I would not have brought it in open. I unhesitatingly admit that Georgia is there in my life at this point in time. Somebody who I have at his time in my life is a friend who I am also dating. Where it is going to go? Only time will tell. Yes, undoubtedly, we are together.”

Arbaaz Khan and Georgia Andriani have been spotted attending parties, family gatherings and at eateries posing for the shutterbugs. Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika Arora opened up about her life after ending her 18-year-old marriage with the 'Hello Brother' actor. The former couple got divorced in May 2017, speaking about her life after the split, Malaika reportedly went on to say that she feels a lot calmer and is more at ease than she was before.

