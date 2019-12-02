Malaika Arora Gets Annoyed At Vendor Who Tries Selling Flowers Using Arbaaz Khan's Name

Malaika Arora was recently spotted coming out of the gym with Arjun Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. While Malaika was approaching her car to leave, a flower vendor tried selling her a ‘Gajra’ by saying, “Arbaaz Ji ki Taraf Se hai“.In a video that has now gone viral, the actress can be seen looking quite miffed. Watch the video below-

Malaika Arora miffed, Watch video

Arbaaz on Malaika post-split:

Arbaaz Khan opened up about his equation with ex-wife Malaika and said that their 16-year-old son Arhaan Khan has kept them 'bonded' post the split. The 'Dabangg 3' actor said that they have mutual respect for each other and their families. The pair who has been married for about 20 years shares a cordial relationship, and are connected by their Arhaan.

Malaika has recently been in the news as she is linked with Panipat star Arjun Kapoor. This year on Arjun’s birthday, the duo decided to make it official on Instagram and shared a photo from their trip. Later, on Malaika’s birthday, beau Arjun Kapoor also wished her with a picture. Malaika and Arjun’s PDA is often all over the internet, leaving fans going gaga over the lovely couple

On the professional front

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently working on two reality television shows at the same time. She is the judge for a popular talent show, India's Got Talent and is also the judge and host for India's Next Top Model. The eighth season of India's Got Talent ended last year on December 29, 2018, and was won by a magician Javed Khan. The fourth season of India's Next Top Model also ended in December of last year and was won by Urvi Shetty.

