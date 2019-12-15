Kapil Sharma Tells Arbaaz Khan, 'You're Not A Daring Producer', Dares Him To Do This

Kapil Sharma has always enjoyed a good equation with the Khan family. One of the actor-comedian's initial steps in his rise to fame was with Comedy Circus, where both Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan served as judges. The duo not just would be sporting at all the jokes he would crack at them, but also praised him wholeheartedly. The third brother, Salman Khan, supported the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon star at a time where very few people would have done so. Kapil’s show had gone off air, and his fallout with co-star Sunil Grover made headlines, reports of alcoholism and punctuality had threatened to derail his career. However, Salman gave him a lease of life by producing the second season of his The Kapil Sharma Show. As Dabangg 3 gears up for release, the Khan brothers made an appearance on the show and a display of this stong bond was once again visible. However, the jokes were flooding too, as Kapil told Arbaaz Khan he was not a ‘daring producer’ since he put his money on Salman Khan. He jokingly dared him to produce a movie starring Kapil.

In a promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, that seemed to be a Christmas special episode, Kapil, dressed as a Santa, tells Arbaaz, “Arbaaz ji, I like you as a person. But as a producer, you are not a daring producer. Anyone can bet their money on Salman Khan, if you have the courage, launch me and show.” His comment left Arbaaz and Salman in splits. Even Dabangg 3 ladies Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjerkar and Archana Puran Singh, laughed along with the audience. Dabangg 3 has been produced by Arbaaz Khan, along with Salman Khan and Nihkil Dwivedi. Arbaaz also plays the role as Makhi.

Watch the promo here

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on December 20. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva. The movie also stars Sudeep in the role of an antagonist.

