Are Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stancovic Replicating Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani's Holiday Plan?

Hardik Pandya

Looks like cricketer Hardik Pandya and his alleged girlfriend Natasa Stankovic are channeling the same social media plan like Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's mystery holiday. The two posted pictures from Dubai on their Instagram handle further fueling the rumours of their relationship. Remember when Tiger and Disha posted pictures from their secret holiday?

Hardik Pandya inches closer to return, shares training picture with Krunal & Bumrah

In November, the two had posted pictures sitting in the same car. In October, Natasa wrote a heartfelt note for Pandya's birthday. She called him his, 'best friend, the strongest and the most beautiful soul'. The actor had written, “This year has been a roller coaster ride for you. Many great things happen and some were not that great but definitely have made you stronger. You have been such an inspiration for all of us and I couldn’t be more proud of you for everything you have done for yourself and people around you, for everything you have gone through and still decided to stand tall and get out of it like a winner . Keep shining, smiling and getting stronger. You are on the right track. Stay focused. I’ll always have your back."

Hardik Pandya back to training post-surgery, eyes comeback to Indian squad

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

SAME CAR RIDE

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

BIRTHDAY POST

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on

On the professional front, Natasa recently featured as a contestant on Nach Baliye alongside ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. She also starred in the web series Holiday. She is still popular as the ‘DJ Waley Babu’ girl after featuring in the Badshah song. Hardik, meanwhile, had been struggling with injuries and also has been in and out of the side. After the World Cup, his only appearance has been in the T20Is against South Africa. He recently underwent a surgery for his back in London. 

Hardik Pandya takes a friendly jibe at Shikhar Dhawan over 'we fall, we break...' tweet

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya & rumoured GF Natasha Stankovic share similar posts, netizens go berserk

 

 

