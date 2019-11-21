Hardik Pandya Takes A Friendly Jibe At Shikhar Dhawan Over 'we Fall, We Break...' Tweet

After Shikhar Dhawan suffered a minor injury while playing for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Delhi, Hardik Pandya took to Twitter and replied to his post. In his reply, he referenced Shikhar Dhawan of improving the health of the rest of the hospital. Looking at the cheerful pictures of the hospital staff with Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya said, "Haha, were you treating the whole hospital?". This comes as Shikar Dhawan took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon and said that an individual should be “positive and happy” in every situation of life.

Haha Jatta pura hospital theek kar raha tha ? 👌 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 21, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan's pictures from the hospital

After his injury, Shikhar Dhawan posted his happy pictures from the hospital along with an inspiring caption. In these pictures, we can see Dhawan posing with the hospital staff and other patients. He also said an individual should be “positive and happy” in every situation of life.

We Fall, We Break, but then.... We Rise. We heal and we overcome, and the only thing you have control over is how you respond to any situation. Here's to being positive and happy in every situation that life throws at you. Will be back in action in 4-5 days 😎 pic.twitter.com/0XDHRXMSeP — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 21, 2019

Dhawan’s injury

Dhawan injured his left knee while fielding in the match against Maharashtra. He was later taken to the hospital for medical attention. He scored a total of 24 runs off 22 balls in the match against Maharashtra. He has scored 0, 9 runs off 6 balls, 19 runs off 18 balls, 35 runs off 33 balls and 24 runs off 22 balls in the matches that have taken place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy tournament.

The match against Maharashtra

Even though Shikar Dhawan was injured, his team - Delhi won the match against Maharashtra by 77 runs. In the T20 match, Delhi scored 168 runs on the loss of five wickets. However, Maharashtra was bowled at 90 runs in just 17.2 overs. The off-spinner of the Delhi team took about four wickets in 17 runs. The official handle of the team took to Twitter and appreciated the sportsmanship of Shikar Dhawan.

Only Gabbar could have made an injury a fun experience for everyone around him 😁



Cheers to your positivity, @SDhawan25! Get well soon! 🙌🏻#ThisIsNewDelhi #DelhiCapitals https://t.co/b5JLYztveE — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 21, 2019

