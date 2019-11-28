Hardik Pandya Back To Training Post-surgery, Eyes Comeback To Indian Squad

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been out of action for many months now after having undergone surgery for his lower back issues. The Mumbai all-rounder first faced problems in his back during the Asia Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates in September 2018.

The injury resurfaced during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which forced him to miss out on India’s tour of the West Indies that followed. He returned and played in the three-match T20I series against South Africa in October but he had not recovered fully. The right-hander had to undergo surgery which has kept him on the sidelines for quite some time now. However, Pandya has been active on social media and has kept his fans updated about his road to recovery by posting his photos and videos.

On Wednesday, the all-rounder updated his fans through Twitter by posting a video of himself where he can be seen training. He captioned his video as, “Been too long since I’ve been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field!”

Here's a look at Pandya's post

Been too long since I've been out there. No better feeling than to be back on the field 💪🏃‍♂🔥 pic.twitter.com/GBLWLsV3k0 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) November 27, 2019

This year hasn’t been an ideal for Pandya, whether it is his on-field performances or his off-field shenanigans. He missed the Australian Test series due to an injury that India went on to win. He was also suspended from international cricket along with teammate KL Rahul for his derogatory remarks on women on an Indian talk show.

The only solace for Pandya in 2019 was an impressive Indian Premier League campaiggn in which he contributed immensely to Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaign. However, he could not quite replicate his form in the World Cup. The all-rounder's injury opened doors for Mumbai based all-rounder Shivam Dube. He recently made his T20I debut against Bangladesh where he played a crucial role with the ball in the third and final T20I.

