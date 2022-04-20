Are Navya Naveli & Siddhant Chaturvedi Dating? Comment On Siddhant's Post Sparks Rumours

Amid talks surrounding several Bollywood stars and celebrities, a new social media comment has sparked linkup rumours between Siddhant Chaturvedi and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Navya Naveli Nanda's reaction to the Gully Boy actor's post has now become the talk of the town. Even though the reaction involved a single emoji, fans are speculating a romantic relationship between the two celebs.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant Chaturvedi recently dropped a candid picture of himself against a serene sunset in the mountains. In the photo, the Gehraiyaan star could be seen looking dapper in a brown coloured shirt and grey jeans. As he often shares his thoughts via caption, the actor wrote, "There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations…"

While he received a lot of love from his fans on the post, what caught their attention was Navya Naveli Nanda's comment. Navya Naveli dropped a smiling sun emoji on the actor's post. Many fans reacted to her comment claiming that she and Siddhant Chaturvedi are dating. While one wrote, "We know you two are dating," another one aommented, "caught red handed (sic)".

This is not the first time that Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli interacted via each other's comment sections. The two often drop goofy comments on each other Instagram posts. Recently, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a cute picture of her wearing a woollen chicken cap. Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted to the photo and dropped a chicken emoji.

Earlier this month, Navya Naveli shared a candid picture of her sitting on a chair. The entrepreneur looked beautiful as she wore a white t-shirt and a pair of blue jeans. In the caption, she simply added a cat emoji to which Siddhant Chaturvedi reacted with a smiling emoji. As Navya Naveli replied to the comment with a smiling sun emoji, a fan wrote, "These guys are dating."

Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming films

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in the romance drama, Gehraiyaan. The actor now has several projects in the pipeline. He will soon star in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot alongside Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is also among his upcoming films.

Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi/@navyananda