'Are You Pregnant?', Fans Ask After Deepika Padukone Shares A Picture Of Raw Mangoes

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to express her love for raw mangoes. Summers and 'kachi keri' as it is called, Deepika shared a plate full of them with red chilli powder sprinkled on it. Captioning her mango-licious post with Tina Turner's 1991 popular song 'Simply the best', Deepika's post left netizens and her fans asking one big question — 'Any good news?', 'Are you pregnant?'

The lyrics of the song also left her followers asking, "What about Ranveer Singh?" as the caption said, "You're simply the best, better than all the rest, Better than anyone, anyone I ever met." [sic] Comments flooded on her post saying probably there's a piece of good news on the way seeing her craving for 'khatta' or raw sour mangoes! One fan wrote, "Looks like we are in for some good news.", the other wrote, "Mereko kuch gadbad lag rha h. Khush khabri hai kya?" [sic]

This is not the first time when Deepika's pregnancy rumours have come out. In December 2018, Deepika addressed the issue and said that 'Motherhood trumps being married but said that 'it will happen when it has to'.

She clarified in a media interaction and said, "As people in the public eye, you are anyways so used to constant speculation. Sometimes, things are true and people probably second guess or assume something even before you have said it yourself and sometimes, it's absolutely untrue. That's the nature of the business that we are in."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has been entertaining her fans with the various episodes of the Season 1 of her ‘Productivity in the time of Corona’. The activities includes enjoying juices, making desserts, taking care of her skin and trolling husband Ranveer Singh. Check it out below —

