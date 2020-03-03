Deepika Padukone 'mind Blown' With Jojo Rabbit, Describes Oscar Favourite With THIS Emoji

Deepika Padukone who has been busy with her many work commitments seemed to have found some time available to catch up with some of the Oscar favorites. One in particular that clearly impressed her was the director Taika Waititi is critically acclaimed Jojo Rabbit. Visibly impressed by the film and its strong message against hate, the actress turned to her social networks to share a GIF.

Deepika Padukone reviews Jojo Rabbit

The movie, starring Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, Rebel Wilson Thomasin Mckenzie, Alfie Allen, and Stephen Merchant, was nominated for 6 Academy Awards this year and won the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

The satirical film follows a 10-year-old boy, Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), who creates an imaginary friend named Adolf Hitler (Waititi). His life turns upside down when he becomes aware of the fact that his mother Rosie (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) which eventually pressurises him to come to terms with his blind nationalism. The film is based on the book 'Caging Skies' by Christine Leunens and is produced by Carthew Neal, Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley.

Meanwhile, Deepika is preparing to produce two films, namely Mahabharat, which will be a recount from the perspective of Draupadi and the official remake of the Hollywood movie The Intern. She is also preparing to start working at the director Shakun Batra The next one will see his star with Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The actress was last seen in Chhapaak based on an acid attack survivor. The film overall was able to impress audiences and performed decently at the Box Office minting an overall of Rs 30 crores at the ticketing counters.

