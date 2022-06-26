Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora's Pictures From Paris Are All Things Love; Take A Look

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most adorable and fan favourite couples in Bollywood. The two never fail to support each other and express their love. As Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his 37th birthday today, the couple recently jetted off to Paris and dropped some loved-up pictures from their romantic getaway.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently vacationing in Paris as the Ek Villain 2 star turned 37 today, June 26. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor dropped a series of pictures from the City of Love. In the photos, the couple could be seen sharing smiles against the backdrop featuring the iconic Eiffel Tower at a distance. While Arjun Kapoor donned an olive green vest and a beanie cap, Malaika could be seen sporting a white robe. Sharing the photos, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Eiffel (I feel) good... I knew I would..." and tagged Malaika.

The couple's film industry fans showered them with love via the comment section. Tara Sutaria, Patralekha Paul, Rakul Preet, Diva Dhawan, and many more dropped red heart emojis for the two. Their fans also sent the couple love and penned sweet notes for them. A fan wrote, "Thank you for lighting up Paris," while another penned, "So much love and happiness." Many also called the two "love birds" and the "best couple."

The couple dropped some more glimpses of their romantic vacation via Instagram stories. One of the stories featured some desserts that the two must have enjoyed in Paris. Malaika Arora also shared a picture of Arjun Kapoor posing against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora jet off to Paris

Earlier this week, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of boarding their flight to Paris. The couple looked their stylish best as they chose comfy outfits as their airport looks. Arjun Kapoor looked super cool as he sported a blue t-shirt on black pants and paired them with a leather jacket. The actor completed his look with black shoes, glasses, and a bag. On the other hand, Malaika Arora chose a printed Christian Dior baggy dress, which she paired with black boots. The actor also carried a Louis Vuitton handbag to complete her outfit.

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor