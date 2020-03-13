Arjun Kapoor And Parth Samthaan In Unforgettable 'Joker' Looks

Arjun Kapoor is quite popular in the film industry for his exceptional performances in his movies like Panipat and more. Arjun Kapoor's photos on his Instagram show his style, workouts and much more. He also posted a photo of himself in the Joker get-up.

Even Parth Samthaan posted the same in the get-up on his Instagram. Parth is widely known for his performance in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, where he plays the role of Anurag Basu. The actor also inspires his fans with his distinctive style. Let's take a look at both the actors' photos and see who nailed the Joker look better.

In this video of Parth Samthaan, he is mimicking the legendary Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight. The makeup, however, is of the Joker from the 2019 movie. Heath Ledger's get-up was different from Joaquin Phoenix's. The Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor went with the dialogue 'Why So Serious?' and he nailed it. Parth Samthaan's style has always inspired his fans to step up their game. He was bombarded with compliments when he posted this video of him being the Joker.

Arjun Kapoor also posted this picture of him in the Joker get-up on Instagram. This look of the Joker is inspired by Joaquin Phoenix. The actor's photo is muted and understated, which is perfect for pulling off the joker, adding an element of melancholy. Arjun Kapoor also received several compliments for this get-up. Arjun Kapoor's dynamic Instagram also inspires his fans.

