Arjun Kapoor's Comment On Malaika Arora's Recent Post Will Leave Fans Gushing

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seem to be busy painting the town red. The Bollywood duo made their relationship official last year and since then, they have been spotted together numerous times. From going on vacations together to posting cute comments on each other’s social media, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been delighting fans with their social media PDA. Recently, Arjun was stunned by the gorgeous Malika’s Instagram photos and posted a cute comment too.

Arjun Kapoor bowled over by Malaika Arora?

Malaika Arora sure knows how to turn heads. Taking to her Instagram account recently, the Bollywood diva posted a picture of herself in a sheer black dress.

Malaika’s hair is styled in a sleek pulled back hairdo while she is sporting dark makeup. A pair of statement earrings completed the look for this diva. She also put on a pair of black embellished heels. According to reports, the dress costs around ₹1.74 lakh and has been designed by Sandra Mansour for her AW2019 collection.

But, apart from the gorgeous diva who blew away the minds of fans with her stunning look, what drew everyone’s attention was beau Arjun Kapoor’s comment. It seems Arjun could not help but comment “Woah” on Malaika Arora’s Instagram post. Check out his comment here:

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming movies

While Malaika Arora is currently hosting the show, Supermodel of the Year on MTV, beau Arjun Kapoor is busy with his movies. The latter's latest release on the silver screen was Panipat which also starred Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra and will hit the theatres this March 20. Apart from this, Arjun also has an untitled Kaashvi Nair movie lined-up.

