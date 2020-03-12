Parth Samthaan Knows Exactly How To Rock Kurtas Like A Pro | See Pictures

Parth Samthaan, who celebrated his 29th birthday yesterday, on March 11, essays the popular role of Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap, Kasautii Zingajii Kay, featuring alongside Erica Fernandes. Parth Samthaan has undoubtedly become a social media influencer, as he gives fans an insight into his daily life. Be it his birthday posts or his fashion styles, his regular posts storm the internet.

The actor is a social media sensation with over 21 million followers on Instagram. He always is seen sporting a perfect blend of ethnic, stylish Kurtas during various occasions. Check out some of Parth Samthaan's photos in kurtas:

Parth Samthaan's best looks in kurtas

Parth Samthaan can be seen donning a dark blue kurta and flaunting his bare chest by keeping the upper buttons open. He opted for folded sleeves. Posing along a beach, he can be seen having a relaxing time alongside the beach.

This is a picture while Samthaan was shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay in the city of Kolkata. The actor can be seen sporting a sky blue kurta that is full-sleeved. He posed for the picture behind the Basu house from the sets.

Parth Samthaan rocked yellow kurta that is buttoned towards one side. He shared this picture from his trip to Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. He can be seen posing in the kurta with a traditionally designed umbrella.

On his trip to the Bangalore Palace, Parth Samthaan sported red kurta and black moji-styled shoes. He posed alongside a rickshaw. The actor paired his outfit with rounded sunglasses.

