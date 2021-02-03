Arjun Kapoor And Sister Anshula Remember Mother Mona Shourie On Her Birth Anniversary

Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor on Wednesday took to their Instagram handle to share a picture of their late mother Mona Shourie on her birth anniversary. "Happy Birthday Mom," Arjun captioned the picture.

In a video post, Arjun said, "It is my mom's birthday today and she would have been very happy to be celebrating with me and making sure that wure are all together but it is what it is." He urged everyone to spend time with their loved ones and said, "Spend time with your family, spend time with parents, loved ones. I keep saying this we don't realise what life has in store."

Talking about his mother, Arjun said, "I love her a lot and I know she's around. There are days I miss her and I can't even tell her. I tell her that on my own. It's a happy day, and I am very happy."

Celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Shanaya Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Yami Gautam, Sanjay Kapoor, Esha Gupta, Tahira Kashyap, Athiya Shetty, Nimrat Kaur, and many others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Arjun Kapoor's mother, Mona Kapoor passed away on March 25, 2012, due to cancer. Arjun often posts messages for his late mother on his social media handles. On Mother’s Day this year, the actor posted a video of himself on his Instagram. In the video, he spoke about how difficult it was to deal with the lockdown, and Mother’s Day together. He said Mother’s Day was a 'dull day' for him. He also said that everybody must spend time with their parents when they get a chance to do so.

Before making his Bollywood debut, Arjun initially worked as an assistant director on his father's productions No Entry and Wanted. Later, he made his Bollywood debut in 2012 in the action-romance film, Ishaqzaade. He appeared in several films such as Gunday, 2 States, Finding Fanny, and Ki & Ka. He was last seen in Namaste England, India’s Most Wanted and Panipat. Arjun will soon be seen in the upcoming movie named Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra and Bhoot Police — The film has an ensemble star cast including Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

