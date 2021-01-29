Shanaya Kapoor Makes Instagram Profile Public; Cousin Arjun Kapoor & Others Welcome Her

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is now officially on Instagram. The actor was previously on the platform but on Friday, she made her account public. With over 44,000 followers already, Shanaya Kapoor is literally 'taking over Instagram', as her cousin Khushi Kapoor said.

Giving a big shout, the entire Kapoor family along with other celebrities took to their handle to welcome Shanaya. Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Seema Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Antara Malhotra, Armaan Jain, Bhavana Pandey, Karisma Kapoor and parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor welcomed Shanaya and praised her new photoshoot pictures.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor in an interview with PTI said that his daughter Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut. He asserted that 'Shanaya knows that hard work is the key to success in the film industry'. "She knows hard work matters. You can be anybody's daughter or niece but it is going to be your dedication that will take you ahead." Shanaya recently assisted director Sharan Sharma on Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. "She is learning the ropes. She is taking her acting, dance and diction classes. In our family, she has watched me, her uncle and cousins closely," Sanjay said.

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor take classical dance lessons, picture goes viral

Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in throwback pic shared by mother Maheep; see here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.