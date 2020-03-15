Arjun Kapoor's Best Looks In Caps That You Must Check Out; See Here

Arjun Kapoor is now considered to be among the established actors in the Indian film industry. The actor's role in Panipat and several other films have made him widely popular and has helped showcase his acting skills. His style has also inspired his 11 million followers on Instagram.

The actor is also popular for his muscular body and sharp looks. He always strives to become a better version of himself. He has worked in several films now. Arjun Kapoor also has a knack for headgear like caps. Let's take a look at his photos in caps and beanies:

In this look, the actor is rocking a Yankees cap. Arjun looks sleek in a t-shirt with this cap. His street look is complete with the shades he is wearing.

In this gym look, the actor is also rocking a cap. This is from the time when he was prepping for the movie Panipat. Arjun's gym attire also includes a cap.

Here, Arjun is wearing a sweatshirt and is also rocking a white cap. He looks stylish and modern.

These photos are from the time when he was in New York. The actor can be seen in a Yankees cap once again, with Nike shoes. Check out more photos.

In this 'cool' look, Arjun is wearing his cap backwards. He was prepping for the film Panipat. This is another gym look of the actor.

