When Kriti Sanon & Arjun Kapoor Revealed Their 'dream Characters'

Kriti Sanon is all set to be a part of Laxman Utekar's Mimi, in which she will be seen playing the role of a pregnant woman. Pictures of her with a baby bump had gone massively viral. And now, the actor has also wrapped up her shoot for Mimi. While promoting Panipat, back in December, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor revealed the characters they dream to play.

Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor reveal their dream characters

While interacting with a news portal, Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor were questioned about the characters they have dreamt of playing. The Luka Chuppi actor expressed that since childhood, she has been fascinated with 'Jhansi Ki Rani' and has also looked up to the character. Sanon further exclaimed that she remembers the song too that says Khoob Ladi Mardaani, Jhansi Wali Rani.

Arjun Kapoor then went on to share that when he saw Ajay Devgn doing The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, he felt like he would love to do a character like that in his career. Kapoor further said that he loved the movie and its intriguing plot. Additionally, Kriti Sanon also expressed that she loved the movie too.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's casual outfits that college-going girls would love to add to their wardrobe

Kriti Sanon's movies

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is all set to be a part of Laxman Utekar's Mimi which is a film based on surrogacy. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan in association with Jio Studios. Kriti Sanon's movie Mimi is based on a Marathi film Mala Aai Vhaaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in 2011.

Moreover, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao are reportedly roped in for Dinesh Vijan's upcoming untitled comedy flick. The movie will tell the story of two orphans played by Kriti and Rajkummar, who get married but crave the love of parents. The official announcement about the title is not out yet.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Inspired Footwear Essentials That Are A Must-have In One's Shoe Collection

Also Read | Kriti Sanon Amps Up The Glam Quotient In Pastel Ethnic Outfits, See Pics

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor-inspired sun glasses to try this season; see pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.