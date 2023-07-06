Arjun Kapoor Compares Alia Bhatt To Meryl Streep, Netizens Have Strong Reactions

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is creating a buzz for obvious reasons. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the trailer. Soon after the trailer was released, their industry friends were heaping praises. Arjun Kapoor was one of them. He not just praised the clip but once again compared Alia to Meryl Streep.

2 things you need to know

Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt co-starred in 2 States.

Arjun Kapoor has been calling Alia Bhatt "mini Meryl" for the past few years.

What Arjun Kapoor said after watching the trailer?

The Kuttey actor, on Tuesday, took to his Instagram stories to heap praises on the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii. Sharing the trailer, he wrote, "The quintessential film. Can't wait to watch it! Baba bringing Bittoo energy back & mini Meryll as always killing it."

The actor's comment comparing Alia to Oscar-Winning actress Meryl Streep left the internet divided. One of the users wrote, "Meryl dies a bit every time they compare her with Alia." Another commented that no one can match Meryl Streep, "She is the OG, Alia is not even a cell in front of her, so please stop spoiling Meryl's name."

However, some users came out in support of Alia Bhatt and wrote, "Why do these ppl set up Alia for trolls?" Another explained how these trolls work and help generate views, "trolls are an integral part of the business as well. they generate views which are the bread and butter of the social media era."

Here's when Arjun Kapoor called Alia Bhatt "Meryl Streep" for the first time

This is not the first time the actor has called Alia Bhatt "mini Meryl Streep". He had made a similar comment in 2019 after the release of Gully Boy’s teaser. He wrote, "Asli talent ki volcano Zoya Akhtar with apna dil ka raja Ranveer Singh and mini Meryl Alia Bhatt." He wrote something similar, last year, when Alia Bhatt announced that she would be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will open in theatres on July 28. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.