Malaika Arora Dances To Chhaiyaa Chhaiyaa At Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's Birthday | Watch

Malaika Arora has recreated her infamous song Chaiyya Chaiyya at a special party. The actress grooved to her debut song at the birthday celebrations of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

Malaika Arora steals the limelight with her dance moves

Though the song was released in 1998, Malaika Arora is still known for her performance in Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Bombay. The actress recreated her iconic steps from the song at her boyfriend’s birthday celebrations. In the video, she can be seen dancing her heart out with friends and other guests at the party.

In the video, she can be seen dancing in a printed white bodycon dress. The original song featured Malaika dancing on top of a moving train. The actress made her Bollywood debut by starring in the music video for the song from the movie Bombay.

Arjun Kapoor throws a midnight birthday bash

As Arjun Kapoor turns a year older, he invited his close friends and family to ring in the birthday celebrations. Apart from his girlfriend Malaika Arora, his sister Anshula Kapoor also arrived at the party. She attended the celebrations along with her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar.

(Anshula Kapoor arrives at Arjun Kapoor's birthday party. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor snapped outside his residence | Image: Varinder Chawla)

(Malaka Arora donned a printed bodycon dress for the event. | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Apart from these actor Khushi Kapoor also took part in the celebrations. Arjun Kapoor has turned 38 years old today (June 26). The actor will be next seen in the action thriller film The Ladykiller.