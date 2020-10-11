Arjun Kapoor Drops Malaika Arora At Her Residence; See Pictures

Malaika Arora on Sunday was spotted getting down at her residence and going by the pictures, looks like beau Arjun Kapoor dropped her home. This is the first time the couple was spotted since they tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Stepping out in casuals, Malaika was seen in a white vest and denims. Meanwhile, Arjun wasn't clearly visible as he chose to sit inside and only a silhoutte image was seen.

Actor Arjun Kapoor in September said he has tested negative for COVID-19, a month after contracting the virus. The 35-year-old actor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 6 and was under home quarantine since. In a statement, posted on Instagram, Kapoor said he made a "full recovery" and thanked those who sent their best wishes for him.

"I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity," he wrote. Kapoor had recently started shooting for his latest film before he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The untitled project, being directed by Kaashive Nair, also stars Rakul Preet, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. It is produced by T-Series along with Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Abraham's JA Entertainment. Kapoor stressed that people should take the virus "seriously" and always wear a mask.

"People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone- young and old, so please wear a mask at all times," he added. The actor also expressed his gratitude to the?Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its support. "A huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys," he added.

(with PTI inputs)

