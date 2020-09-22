Arjun Kapoor Thanks Fans For The Letter, Says 'Blessed To Have Such Sweet Fans In Life'

After receiving 'get well soon' wishes after being tested for COVID-19, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor shared a post extending his gratitude towards his fans. In the image, the actor shared the photo of the letter which was written by his fans. Apart from this, the actor even thanked his fans for showering love towards him. Read on:

ALSO READ: Who Is Arjun Kapoor Holding In His Arms In THIS Throwback Picture? See Here

Arjun Kapoor expresses gratitude to fans

In the post on Instagram, the actor thanked his fans Heer and Janvi for his making his day extra special with the lovely letter and an adorable animated picture. The 2 States actor further wrote that their love and support means the world to him. At last, he concluded the post and expressed happiness for these guys. In the animated picture, the actor can be seen eating food. Take a look at the post below:

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Celebrates 6 Years Of ‘Finding Fanny’ With A Beautiful Video; Watch

A sneak peek into Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram

A few days back, Arjun shared a beautiful video on Instagram on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of his satirical road comedy flick, Finding Fanny. To mark this special day, the actor shared a video that showcased some of the remarkable moments of the actor from the movie. In the clip, he can be seen spending some goof bonding with the other co-actors, which also includes Deepika Padukone, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Pankaj Kapur.

The short clip starts with Arjun Kapoor’s dance in a puppet manner followed by his scenes from the film with Deepika. Moreover, the video clip also showcased the journey of all the four actors who are en route to Goa in search of Fanny. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Finding fanny since 6 years... and counting” (sic). Take a look at the post:

What’s next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama flick, Panipat. The film also featured Housefull actor Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Now, the actor will be seen next in the Dibakar Banerjee-directorial Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with Parineeti Chopra.

The film which was earlier scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides this, the actor was even working on Kaashvie Nair’s film tentatively named Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday: Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Other Celebs Extend Wishes

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor Decides To Donate Blood Plasma Post COVID-19 Treatment, Wants To Save Lives

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.