Arjun Kapoor Decides To Donate Blood Plasma Post COVID-19 Treatment, Wants To Save Lives

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has reportedly decided to donate plasma after completely recovering from the COVID-19 infection. The actor is currently under home quarantine as advised by the doctors and is likely to donate to help others recover from the pandemic on the day he finishes 45 days since his diagnosis. His decision to donate plasma for COVID-19 patients will help save the lives of people who are in critical need in their course of treatment for coronavirus.

A medical personnel from a city hospital spoke to a local daily and confirmed that Arjun Kapoor has decided to come forward and donate his plasma for helping other COVID-19 patients recover. He went onto reveal that Arjun will have to visit the hospital to do the same and that other people who have successfully won the battle and recovered from the deadly virus are also expected to donate plasma.

Arjun Kapoor revealed on September 6 that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The actor penned a statement on Instagram while informing fans about his diagnosis. In the statement, the actor wrote that he is asymptomatic and is feeling "completely ok". Further, the actor revealed that he has isolated himself on the advice of the doctors and the authorities and will be kept under home quarantine.

Soon after Arjun announced his diagnosis, his girlfriend actor-model Malaika Arora also shared her positive test result with her fans on social media along with a statement. Malaika wrote that she is asymptomatic and is “feeling fine". She further mentioned that she is adhering to all safety norms while following all the required protocols.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

